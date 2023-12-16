Saint Mary’s Gaels and the UNLV Rebels meet in Phoenix, Arizona

UNLV Rebels (4-4) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-5) Phoenix; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -6; over/under is…

UNLV Rebels (4-4) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-5)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -6; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Mary’s Gaels face the UNLV Rebels in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Gaels have a 5-5 record in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 4.3.

The Rebels are 4-4 in non-conference play. UNLV ranks third in the MWC scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Kalib Boone averaging 13.4.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 69.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 73.1 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 13.2 more points per game (73.8) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents (60.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 8.9 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Justin Webster is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 8.9 points. Boone is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.1 blocks for UNLV.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.