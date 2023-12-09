Saint Mary’s (CA) visits No. 13 Colorado State after Saxen’s 20-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-5) at Colorado State Rams (9-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-5) at Colorado State Rams (9-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the No. 13 Colorado State Rams after Mitchell Saxen scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 70-57 win over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Rams have gone 5-0 in home games. Colorado State averages 20.6 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Isaiah Stevens with 8.0.

The Gaels play their first true road game after going 4-5 to start the season. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Colorado State scores 85.8 points, 25.2 more per game than the 60.6 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 69.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 71.2 Colorado State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevens is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 55.1% for Colorado State.

Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Saxen is averaging 10.4 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.