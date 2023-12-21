Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Northern Kentucky following Wessels’ 20-point performance

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-5) Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-5)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -15.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Harry Wessels scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 71-34 victory over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Gaels have gone 5-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Norse have gone 2-4 away from home. Northern Kentucky ranks fourth in the Horizon League scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 6.7.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.7 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Marques Warrick is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.