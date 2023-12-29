Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Kent State for cross-conference contest

Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-6) Moraga, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels…

Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-6)

Moraga, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -10; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Payton and the Kent State Golden Flashes take on Mitchell Saxen and the Saint Mary’s Gaels in cross-conference action.

The Gaels have gone 6-3 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Flashes have gone 1-1 away from home. Kent State scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 23.6 more points per game (83.0) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows (59.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13.4 points. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Payton is averaging 14.5 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.