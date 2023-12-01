Saint Louis visits Southern Illinois following Jimerson’s 28-point outing

Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Southern Illinois Salukis after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 81-76 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Salukis are 3-0 on their home court. Southern Illinois is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Billikens play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Saint Louis ranks seventh in the A-10 scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Sincere Parker averaging 8.5.

Southern Illinois averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis scores 11.4 more points per game (76.9) than Southern Illinois gives up (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is scoring 21.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Salukis. Jovan Stulic is averaging 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% for Southern Illinois.

Jimerson is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 15.6 points. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for Saint Louis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

