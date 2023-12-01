Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks play the Temple Owls

Temple Owls (4-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls and…

Temple Owls (4-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks play at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Hawks have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christ Essandoko averaging 5.2.

The Owls are 4-2 in non-conference play. Temple is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Temple gives up. Temple averages 15.9 more points per game (80.2) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents (64.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Hysier Miller is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Owls. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 13.3 points and 2.7 rebounds for Temple.

