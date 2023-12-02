Temple Owls (4-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under…

Temple Owls (4-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks play the Temple Owls at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Hawks are 5-2 in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is second in the A-10 with 18.1 assists per game led by Lynn Greer III averaging 4.9.

The Owls have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Temple averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Temple scores 15.9 more points per game (80.2) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents (64.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Matteo Picarelli is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.3 points. Hysier Miller is averaging 20.7 points and four assists for Temple.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

