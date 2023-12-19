Saint Francis (PA) hosts Robert Morris following Gregory’s 20-point showing

Robert Morris Colonials (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Cam Gregory scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 72-65 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Flash have gone 2-2 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC scoring 64.5 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Colonials are 0-5 in road games. Robert Morris averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris’ 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Red Flash. Aaron Talbert is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Josh Corbin averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Markeese Hastings is shooting 51.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.