Saint Francis (PA) hosts Mount St. Mary’s following Hobbs’ 20-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Dallas Hobbs scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 77-64 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Red Flash have gone 2-1 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is the NEC leader with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 2.3.

The Mountaineers are 1-5 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Saint Francis (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gregory is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Bobby Rosenberger III is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Saint Francis (PA).

Dakota Leffew is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 12.7 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.