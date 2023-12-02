Saint Francis defeats American 75-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bobby Rosenberger III scored 16 points as Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) beat American 75-73 on Saturday. Rosenberger also…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bobby Rosenberger III scored 16 points as Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) beat American 75-73 on Saturday.

Rosenberger also added three steals for the Red Flash (4-5). Cam Gregory scored 14 points and added three steals. Carlos Lopez Jr. was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (4-5) were led by Matt Rogers, who posted 24 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Elijah Stephens added 17 points for American. In addition, Jermaine Ballisager Webb had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

