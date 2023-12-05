Saint Bonaventure visits Niagara after Venning’s 23-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5, 0-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5, 0-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Chad Venning scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 80-65 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Purple Eagles are 0-3 on their home court. Niagara is fifth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 49.1% shooting.

The Bonnies are 1-0 in road games. Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Niagara makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Saint Bonaventure’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (49.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Purple Eagles. Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for Niagara.

Charles Pride averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 assists for Saint Bonaventure.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.