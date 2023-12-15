Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off against the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure…

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies face the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Bonnies have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 8-2 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic ranks eighth in the AAC with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 7.0.

Saint Bonaventure averages 76.2 points, 6.7 more per game than the 69.5 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 13.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 58.2% for Saint Bonaventure.

Goldin is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for Florida Atlantic.

