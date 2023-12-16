Saint Bonaventure Bonnies and the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls meet in Springfield, Massachusetts

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9;…

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Bonnies are 7-2 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 scoring 76.2 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Owls are 8-2 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic is fourth in the AAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 5.0.

Saint Bonaventure averages 76.2 points, 6.7 more per game than the 69.5 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 51.8% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is shooting 61.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bonnies. Moses Flowers is averaging 9.0 points for Saint Bonaventure.

Goldin is averaging 15.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.4 points for Florida Atlantic.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

