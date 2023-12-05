Sacred Heart visits Soriano and St. John’s

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (5-2) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (5-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s takes on the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Joel Soriano scored 24 points in St. John’s 79-73 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Red Storm have gone 2-1 at home. St. John’s is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pioneers have gone 1-3 away from home. Sacred Heart ranks second in the NEC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

St. John’s averages 79.7 points, 7.4 more per game than the 72.3 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Soriano is shooting 69.1% and averaging 17.3 points for St. John’s.

Nico Galette is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Tanner Thomas is averaging 10.8 points for Sacred Heart.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

