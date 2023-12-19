Sacred Heart visits Albany (NY) after Galette’s 20-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-8) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5) Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-8) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5)

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -4.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Nico Galette scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 78-64 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Great Danes are 3-0 in home games. Albany (NY) ranks fifth in the America East with 13.1 assists per game led by Sebastian Thomas averaging 4.3.

The Pioneers have gone 1-5 away from home. Sacred Heart gives up 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Albany (NY) scores 75.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 73.4 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 71.2 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 73.3 Albany (NY) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Alex Sobel is averaging 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Pioneers. Galette is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

