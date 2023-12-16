Sacred Heart takes on Providence, looks to halt 5-game skid

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) at Providence Friars (8-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -21.5;…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) at Providence Friars (8-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -21.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart heads into the matchup with Providence as losers of five games in a row.

The Friars are 7-0 in home games. Providence ranks ninth in the Big East with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 1.9.

The Pioneers are 1-4 on the road. Sacred Heart is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Providence scores 74.3 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 73.0 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart scores 8.3 more points per game (71.8) than Providence gives up to opponents (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hopkins is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Providence.

Nico Galette is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Pioneers. Tanner Thomas is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.