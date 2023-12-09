Sacred Heart hosts Floyd and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers…

Fairfield Stags (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -2.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jasper Floyd scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 75-71 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Pioneers have gone 2-2 at home. Sacred Heart ranks fifth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Stags are 2-3 on the road. Fairfield is eighth in the MAAC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Peyton Smith averaging 5.7.

Sacred Heart’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 73.6 points per game, equal to what Sacred Heart gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pioneers. Tanner Thomas is averaging 10.8 points for Sacred Heart.

Floyd is averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals for the Stags. Brycen Goodine is averaging 12.9 points for Fairfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.