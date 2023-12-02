Sacramento State visits Long Beach State after Tsohonis’ 26-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) at Long Beach State Beach (4-4) Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) at Long Beach State Beach (4-4)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -11.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Marcus Tsohonis scored 26 points in Long Beach State’s 75-69 win against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Beach play their first home game after going 4-4 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Long Beach State is fourth in the Big West with 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.8.

The Hornets are 1-3 in road games. Sacramento State has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Long Beach State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tsohonis is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Long Beach State.

Duncan Powell is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds for Sacramento State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.