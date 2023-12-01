Sacramento State visits Long Beach State after Tsohonis’ 26-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) at Long Beach State Beach (4-4) Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Long…

Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) at Long Beach State Beach (4-4)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Marcus Tsohonis scored 26 points in Long Beach State’s 75-69 victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Beach play their first home game after going 4-4 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Long Beach State has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Hornets are 1-3 on the road. Sacramento State ranks ninth in the Big Sky giving up 76.9 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

Long Beach State scores 76.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 76.9 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tsohonis is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Long Beach State.

Duncan Powell is shooting 57.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 14.4 points for Sacramento State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.