Sacramento State visits Eastern Washington following Coward’s 21-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Cedric Coward scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 91-57 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. Eastern Washington is eighth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Washington averages 76.3 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 72.7 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Eastern Washington allows.

The Eagles and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coward is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles. Jake Kyman is averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Duncan Powell is averaging 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

