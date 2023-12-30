Sacramento State plays Eastern Washington following Powell’s 20-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -11; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Duncan Powell scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 61-58 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Eastern Washington ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cedric Coward averaging 1.5.

The Hornets are 0-1 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is third in the Big Sky with 15.1 assists per game led by Powell averaging 3.5.

Eastern Washington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 72.9 points per game, equal to what Eastern Washington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis Magnuson is averaging 2.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Coward is averaging 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Powell is scoring 14.1 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

