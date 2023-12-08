Sacramento State hosts Jones and CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes…

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-6)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Max Jones scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 60-55 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Hornets have gone 1-0 in home games. Sacramento State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 1-3 on the road. CSU Fullerton is second in the Big West allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.9% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zee Hamoda is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.5 points. Duncan Powell is shooting 56.3% and averaging 14.1 points for Sacramento State.

Grayson Carper averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 17.8 points and 1.9 steals for CSU Fullerton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

