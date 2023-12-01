Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini on 5-game win streak

Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers heads…

Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers heads into a matchup with No. 24 Illinois as winners of five consecutive games.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-0 in home games. Rutgers is third in the Big Ten with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 3.7.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 5-1 to start the season. Illinois is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Rutgers’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois scores 22.3 more points per game (77.8) than Rutgers gives up (55.5).

The Scarlet Knights and Fighting Illini square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Omoruyi is shooting 53.8% and averaging 11.7 points for Rutgers.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.