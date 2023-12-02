Rutgers faces conference foe No. 24 Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet…

Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -1; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts No. 24 Illinois in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-0 on their home court. Rutgers scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 5-1 to start the season. Illinois is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Rutgers’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Illinois allows. Illinois scores 22.3 more points per game (77.8) than Rutgers allows (55.5).

The Scarlet Knights and Fighting Illini square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds. Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 53.8% and averaging 11.7 points for Rutgers.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 19.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.