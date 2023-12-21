Russell and UT Arlington host Texas Tech

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4, 1-1 WAC) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4, 1-1 WAC) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -13.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Phillip Russell scored 28 points in UT Arlington’s 76-73 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Red Raiders are 5-0 on their home court. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 38.2 rebounds. Warren Washington leads the Red Raiders with 8.5 boards.

The Mavericks have gone 0-3 away from home. UT Arlington averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UT Arlington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is shooting 48.9% and averaging 14.4 points for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 8.1 points for Texas Tech.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Mavericks. DaJuan Gordon is averaging 11.0 points for UT Arlington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

