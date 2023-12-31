Rush and Youngstown State host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2:30 p.m.…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -3.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Brandon Rush scored 23 points in Youngstown State’s 75-65 win over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Penguins are 7-0 on their home court. Youngstown State averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the Horizon League, paced by Bryson Langdon with 3.8.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-2 against conference opponents. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 5.4.

Youngstown State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Golden Grizzlies face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rush is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Penguins. Brett Thompson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Jack Gohlke is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 11.1 points. Townsend is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.