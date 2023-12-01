Rouzan, Jocys lead Manhattan to 75-74 victory over Mount St. Mary’s in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Rouzan scored 18 points and Rokas Jocys sank a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Rouzan scored 18 points and Rokas Jocys sank a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in overtime to help Manhattan rally for a 75-74 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Friday night.

Rouzan was 7 of 12 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Jaspers (4-3). Shaquil Bender shot 4 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Perry Cowan shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Mountaineers (1-5) were led by Dakota Leffew, who posted 21 points and three steals. Mount St. Mary’s also got 15 points and five steals from Deshayne Montgomery. Jedy Cordilia also had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Mount St. Mary’s trailed 43-29 at halftime, but Dola Adebayo scored off a missed free throw by Leffew wtith 34 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 69.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

