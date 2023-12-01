Rogers leads American against Saint Francis (PA) after 20-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) at American Eagles (4-4) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) at American Eagles (4-4)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Matt Rogers scored 20 points in American’s 80-75 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. American ranks second in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Lincoln Ball leads the Eagles with 6.4 boards.

The Red Flash are 1-4 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 4.6.

American is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA)’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than American has allowed to its opponents (48.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Rogers is shooting 51.1% and averaging 14.9 points for American.

Aaron Talbert averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc. Cam Gregory is averaging 11.5 points for Saint Francis (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.