Rogers and American host Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) at American Eagles (4-4)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Matt Rogers scored 20 points in American’s 80-75 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. American scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Red Flash are 1-4 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) is third in the NEC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 2.0.

American scores 76.6 points, 5.2 more per game than the 71.4 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 64.4 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 75.4 American gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 51.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for American.

Aaron Talbert averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc. Cam Gregory is averaging 11.5 points for Saint Francis (PA).

