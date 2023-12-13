Rode, Liberty Flames to host Hodges, Tennessee State Tigers

Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-3) Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -13.5; over/under…

Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-3)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -13.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on Tennessee State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Flames have gone 3-1 in home games. Liberty is fourth in the CUSA with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Zach Cleveland averaging 7.2.

The Tigers have gone 1-3 away from home. Tennessee State is third in the OVC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Liberty averages 77.8 points, 6.7 more per game than the 71.1 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Liberty allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Liberty.

EJ Bellinger averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Christian Brown is averaging 15 points for Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.