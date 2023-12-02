Robinson scores 29 to lead Gardner-Webb past Western Carolina 82-77

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Robinson had 29 points in Gardner-Webb’s 82-77 victory against Western Carolina on Saturday night.…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Robinson had 29 points in Gardner-Webb’s 82-77 victory against Western Carolina on Saturday night.

Robinson had 13 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5). DQ Nicholas scored 13 points, shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line. Julien Soumaoro had 12 points and shot 3 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

The Catamounts (6-1) were led by Vonterius Woolbright, who posted 35 points and 14 rebounds. Western Carolina also got 10 points from DJ Campbell. In addition, Corneilous Williams finished with eight points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Catamounts.

