Robinson scores 24, New Hampshire downs Columbia 80-71

DURHAM, N.H, (AP) — Ahmad Robinson’s 24 points helped New Hampshire defeat Columbia 80-71 on Sunday.

Robinson had seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (6-3). Clarence O. Daniels II added 15 points while shooting 6 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Jaxson Baker had 12 points and was 3 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lions (6-3) were led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who recorded 18 points. Blair Thompson added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Columbia. Avery Brown also put up 11 points and eight rebounds. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Lions.

NEXT UP

New Hampshire takes on Dartmouth on the road on Wednesday, and Columbia hosts Lafayette on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

