Robinson leads No. 18 BYU against Georgia State after 28-point performance

Georgia State Panthers (4-5) at BYU Cougars (9-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -24.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 BYU hosts the Georgia State Panthers after Jaxson Robinson scored 28 points in BYU’s 90-74 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Cougars have gone 6-0 in home games. BYU has a 7-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers have gone 2-4 away from home. Georgia State scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

BYU makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Georgia State scores 15.0 more points per game (76.9) than BYU allows to opponents (61.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Spencer Johnson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 11.6 points for BYU.

Lucas Taylor is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 12.4 points for Georgia State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

