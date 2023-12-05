Robinson leads New Hampshire against Dartmouth after 24-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-3) at Dartmouth Big Green (1-5) Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-3) at Dartmouth Big Green (1-5)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on the Dartmouth Big Green after Ahmad Robinson scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 80-71 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Big Green have gone 1-1 at home. Dartmouth averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 away from home. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaxson Baker averaging 2.4.

Dartmouth averages 61.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 72.7 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire scores 8.0 more points per game (80.8) than Dartmouth gives up to opponents (72.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 17.5 points. Brandon Mitchell-Day is shooting 51.2% and averaging 12.0 points for Dartmouth.

Clarence O. Daniels II is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.3 points for the Wildcats. Robinson is averaging 17.2 points for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

