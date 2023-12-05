Robinson leads Delaware State to 105-58 victory over Gwynedd-Mercy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martez Robinson scored 23 points as Delaware State beat Gwynedd Mercy 105-58 on Tuesday night. Robinson…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martez Robinson scored 23 points as Delaware State beat Gwynedd Mercy 105-58 on Tuesday night.

Robinson added eight rebounds for the Hornets (5-6). Jevin Muniz added 13 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Wesley Oba shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Manny Clark led the Griffins in scoring, finishing with 17 points. JoHann Vinson added eight points for Gwynedd Mercy. In addition, Dom Thomas had six points.

