Robinson leads Delaware State against Loyola (MD) after 24-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (3-6) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -4; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Martez Robinson scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 76-69 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Greyhounds are 0-1 on their home court. Loyola (MD) has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets have gone 1-4 away from home. Delaware State is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

Loyola (MD) scores 66.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 76.4 Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 69.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 76.9 Loyola (MD) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deon Perry is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Golden Dike is averaging 9.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 65.9% for Loyola (MD).

Robinson is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 15.7 points for Delaware State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

