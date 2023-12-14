Robinson hits eight 3s and scores career-best 28 to lead No. 18 BYU past Denver 90-74

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaxson Robinson made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points, both career bests, to lead No. 18…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaxson Robinson made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points, both career bests, to lead No. 18 BYU past Denver 90-74 on Wednesday night.

Robinson became the eighth player in program history to hit eight 3s or more in a game. He’s drained at least one in 10 straight games dating to the season opener.

“Jax is a dangerous man,” BYU forward Noah Waterman said. “Dude is one of the best shooters in the country.”

Waterman finished with 22 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his first double-double with the Cougars. Spencer Johnson added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

BYU (9-1) shot 50% from the field and coasted to its seventh double-digit win of the season. The Cougars had a 15-9 edge in fast-break points and a 16-9 advantage in second-chance points.

That was in stark contrast to Saturday’s loss to Utah, when BYU struggled to get going on offense for the better part of 40 minutes.

“Everybody was super hungry to get back out on the court,” Robinson said. “We know we have a lot to prove, especially after the loss we had last weekend. There were times in the last game where we didn’t feel like us most of the game.”

Jaxon Brenchley led Denver with a career-high 21 points and seven rebounds. It was his first game back in his home state since joining the Pioneers as a graduate transfer from Utah.

“I was just trying to play hard. Hoop the best I can and show what I can do,” Brenchley said.

Tommy Bruner added 15 points for the Pioneers.

Denver (6-5) trailed from start to finish in its second consecutive game against a Top 25 opponent. The Pioneers shot just 22% from 3-point range.

“We weren’t getting back,” Brenchley said. “It was easy layup after easy layup. We let all their shooters get open looks. Robinson got going and had a great game.”

BYU scored four straight baskets to spark a 14-4 run and take a 24-12 lead midway through the first half. Richie Saunders led the charge with three buckets of his own.

Gaining ground on the Cougars proved to be a chore for the Pioneers. Denver made a single basket over a five-minute stretch — a jumper from DeAndre Craig — as BYU extended its lead.

The Cougars hit five 3s over the final seven minutes of the first half while building a 45-25 halftime lead. Robinson accounted for three of those long jumpers.

“I don’t have to do anything with these guys. We have great leadership on this team,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “I think they know how we’re trying to play. I think they know what they want to be as a team.”

BYU led by as many as 27 in the second half.

“This game just helped us get back to who we are,” Waterman said.

BIG PICTURE

Denver: The Pioneers faced ranked opponents in back-to-back games for the first time since 1957. They lost 90-80 at then-No. 13 Colorado State last week. Denver never seriously threatened BYU after failing to hold the high-powered Cougars offense in check beyond the game’s first few minutes.

BYU: Tough defense helped the Cougars stay a step ahead early while they found their footing on offense. BYU blocked five shots before halftime and totaled seven overall. Robinson and Waterman combined for five of the seven blocks.

UP NEXT

Denver hosts Adams State on Monday.

BYU hosts Georgia State on Saturday.

