Robinson guides Little Rock to 80-66 victory over Murray State

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 10:22 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Khalen Robinson scored 16 points as Little Rock beat Murray State 80-66 on Monday night.

Robinson also contributed 14 rebounds for the Trojans (6-6). Deantoni Gordon scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Bradley Douglas was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Nick Ellington finished with 17 points and five blocks for the Racers (3-8). Rob Perry added 12 points for Murray State. In addition, Brian Moore Jr. had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

