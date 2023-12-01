Robertson and Portland host Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (4-2) at Portland Pilots (4-3) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -3; over/under is…

Wyoming Cowboys (4-2) at Portland Pilots (4-3)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -3; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on the Wyoming Cowboys after Tyler Robertson scored 28 points in Portland’s 75-74 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Pilots are 4-1 in home games. Portland ranks fourth in the WCC with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Robertson averaging 9.7.

The Cowboys are 0-1 on the road. Wyoming averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Portland makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Wyoming averages 76.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 78.9 Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Portland.

Sam Griffin is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 14.3 points for Wyoming.

