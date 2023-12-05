Roberts leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Southern Indiana after 20-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1, 2-0 Horizon League) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1, 2-0 Horizon League) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Anthony Roberts scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 98-77 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-2 on their home court. Southern Indiana allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Mastodons have gone 2-1 away from home. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon League with 14.7 assists. Rasheed Bello leads the Mastodons with 4.4.

Southern Indiana’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 51.3% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Mielke averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Hernandez is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.8 points for Southern Indiana.

Quinton Morton-Robertson is shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and two steals. Bello is averaging 15.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for Purdue Fort Wayne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.