Robert Morris visits Canisius following Walker’s 20-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (2-6, 0-2 Horizon League) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-4, 1-1 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Robert Morris Colonials (2-6, 0-2 Horizon League) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-4, 1-1 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Stephaun Walker scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 71-57 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Griffins are 2-1 on their home court. Canisius is seventh in the MAAC with 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Frank Mitchell averaging 9.0.

The Colonials have gone 0-4 away from home. Robert Morris is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Canisius is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siem Uijtendaal is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tre Dinkins is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Canisius.

Justice Williams is averaging 14.4 points for the Colonials. Markeese Hastings is averaging 14.0 points for Robert Morris.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.