Robert Morris hosts Cornell following Williams’ 20-point game

Cornell Big Red (8-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-8, 0-2 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Cornell Big Red after Justice Williams scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 75-73 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Colonials have gone 3-3 in home games. Robert Morris has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Red are 4-2 on the road. Cornell ranks third in the Ivy League with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 4.4.

Robert Morris’ average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonials. Markeese Hastings is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Cooper Noard is averaging 11.9 points for the Big Red. Sean Hansen is averaging 10.9 points for Cornell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

