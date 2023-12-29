RJ Davis posts 20 points, 10 assists, No. 9 North Carolina routs Charleston Southern 105-60

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis had 20 points and 10 assists to lead No. 9 North Carolina to…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis had 20 points and 10 assists to lead No. 9 North Carolina to a 105-60 rout of Charleston Southern on Friday night.

Davis became the first UNC player to have a 20-point, 10-assist, five-steal and zero turnover scoreline in a game.

“The confidence is there, but at the same time, my work is showing. I trust in my work and put a lot of work in this offseason, just with this new team,” Davis said. “I kind of reinvented myself my senior year, and I want to leave it off with a good note.”

Davis was one of six Tar Heels (9-3) to score in double figures. Jalen Washington scored a career-high 17 points, Elliott Cadeau added 13, Armando Bacot and Seth Trimble each scored 12, and Harrison Ingram 10.

It’s the first double-double of the season for Davis, and the first points-assists double-double of his college career. Davis made his first four shots and scored 10 points in the first four minutes of the game.

A’lahn Summer scored 21 points to pace the Buccaneers (4-9). DJ Patrick added 11 points.

“That was a really good team. It was one of the better teams I’ve competed against,” interim Charleston Southern coach Saah Nimley said. “It is what it is. I think we got better tonight against that type of competition. I think we got better regardless of the score.”

UNC never trailed and led by as many as 47 points. The Tar Heels were dominant inside, outscoring the Buccaneers 52-12 in the paint and building a 46-25 edge in rebounding.

“I feel like through the entire non-conference season, we have really seen every style — everything, pretty much,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said. “And I think it puts us in a position to compete against a really strong and really tough ACC conference.”

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: In their final non-conference game of the regular season, the Tar Heels shook off the rust from an eight-day break and won in impressive fashion. UNC notched a season-high 20 assists and had a season-low five turnovers while shooting a season-best 56.2% from the floor. It was the second time this season UNC topped 100 points.

Charleston Southern: It’s been a rough start to the season for the Buccaneers, who have beaten just one Division I opponent and have already endured a coaching change. Charleston Southern has now played three ACC opponents in their non-conference schedule, losing by an average margin of 31.3 points. The Buccaneers will expect to perform better in the Big South.

MONTROSS REMEMBERED

This was UNC’s first home game in the Dean Smith Center since Eric Montross died on Dec. 17 at 52 after a bout with cancer. The two-time All-American had worked as a radio broadcaster for the Tar Heels and in the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC athletics.

Before the game, the arena went dark, and spotlights were put on Montross’ jersey in the rafters and an empty seat that he usually sat in as a moment of silence was held. The Tar Heels also wore pregame warm-up shirts with Montross’ No. 00 on the back.

NEXT UP

North Carolina: The Tar Heels resume ACC play at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Charleston Southern: Big South play begins Wednesday at home for the Buccaneers against Presbyterian.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.