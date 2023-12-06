Riley scores 16, Temple knocks off Bloomsburg (PA) 85-55

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joran Riley scored 16 points and Temple beat Bloomsburg (PA) 85-55 on Wednesday night. Riley had eight…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joran Riley scored 16 points and Temple beat Bloomsburg (PA) 85-55 on Wednesday night.

Riley had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Owls (5-3). Zion Stanford scored 14 point and Shane Dezonie added 13.

The Huskies were led by Louie Wild, who recorded 12 points. Matt Bengel added nine points and two steals.

