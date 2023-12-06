Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Riley scores 16, Temple…

Riley scores 16, Temple knocks off Bloomsburg (PA) 85-55

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joran Riley scored 16 points and Temple beat Bloomsburg (PA) 85-55 on Wednesday night.

Riley had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Owls (5-3). Zion Stanford scored 14 point and Shane Dezonie added 13.

The Huskies were led by Louie Wild, who recorded 12 points. Matt Bengel added nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up