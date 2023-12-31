Riley Minix scores 34 as Morehead State knocks off SE Missouri State 83-64

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Riley Minix’s 34 points led Morehead State over Southeast Missouri State 83-64 on Sunday night.…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Riley Minix’s 34 points led Morehead State over Southeast Missouri State 83-64 on Sunday night.

Minix also contributed eight rebounds for the Eagles (10-4, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Lathon scored 20 points while going 8 of 19 (3 for 9 from 3-point range), adding nine rebounds and five assists. Drew Thelwell was 3-of-10 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Aquan Smart finished with 17 points, six assists and two steals for the Redhawks (5-9, 1-1). Southeast Missouri State also got 14 points from Rob Martin. In addition, Adam Larson finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

