Rider visits Delaware following Davis’ 26-point outing

Rider Broncs (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-3)

Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces the Rider Broncs after Jyare Davis scored 26 points in Delaware’s 67-56 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 2-0 at home. Delaware scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Broncs have gone 0-7 away from home. Rider is seventh in the MAAC scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 39.7%.

Delaware’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Delaware allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ray is averaging 8.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Davis is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Mervin James is averaging 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Corey McKeithan is averaging 10.2 points for Rider.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.