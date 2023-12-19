Rider visits Davis and Delaware

Rider Broncs (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-3) Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware…

Rider Broncs (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-3)

Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Rider Broncs after Jyare Davis scored 26 points in Delaware’s 67-56 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-0 in home games. Delaware has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Broncs have gone 0-7 away from home. Rider has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

Delaware makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Rider has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Rider’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavan Reilly averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Davis is averaging 18.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Delaware.

Mervin James is averaging 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Corey McKeithan is averaging 10.2 points for Rider.

