Rideau, Langlais lead South Carolina Upstate over North Carolina Central 85-82

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Floyd Rideau and Ahmir Langlais scored 14 points apiece to guide South Carolina Upstate past North…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Floyd Rideau and Ahmir Langlais scored 14 points apiece to guide South Carolina Upstate past North Carolina Central 85-82 on Saturday.

Rideau shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (4-5). Ahmir Langlais scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Justin Bailey was 4 of 6 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Perry Smith Jr. finished with 17 points and four steals for the Eagles (4-5). Po’Boigh King added 16 points for North Carolina Central. In addition, Josh Smith finished with 16 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.