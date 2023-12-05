Richmond visits Northern Iowa after Anderson’s 20-point game

Richmond Spiders (5-3) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6, 0-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Richmond Spiders (5-3) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6, 0-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces the Richmond Spiders after Tytan Anderson scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 91-89 overtime loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 in home games. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC scoring 75.4 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Spiders have gone 0-2 away from home. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 5.1.

Northern Iowa averages 75.4 points, 9.1 more per game than the 66.3 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 78.9 points per game, 3.6 more than the 75.3 Northern Iowa allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Heise is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Northern Iowa.

Jordan King is averaging 21 points for the Spiders. Quinn is averaging 14.1 points for Richmond.

