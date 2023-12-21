Richmond has 23, Seton Hall uses tight defense to stifle No. 5 UConn 75-60

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond had 23 points and eight steals, Dre Davis added 17 points and Seton Hall…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond had 23 points and eight steals, Dre Davis added 17 points and Seton Hall used suffocating defense to stun No. 5 UConn 75-60 on Wednesday night for its biggest victory in three years.

The win in the Big East Conference opener for both teams was the third straight for Seton Hall (8-4) and snapped a three-game winning streak for the Huskies.

Pirates big man Jaden Bediako added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Al-Amir Dawes added 11 points.

Tristen Newton had 16 points for UConn (10-2), which committed a season-high 17 turnovers and was held to a season-low point total.

The Huskies played the final 16:33 without starting center Donovan Clingan, who left after an apparent injury to his lower right leg. The sophomore had 14 points and seven rebounds.

No. 4 ARIZONA 87, ALABAMA 74

PHOENIX (AP) — Oumar Ballo had 16 points and 12 rebounds, Pelle Larsson added 16 points and Arizona used a massive second-half run to beat Alabama in the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series.

Two of the nation’s top three scoring teams engaged in a surprising defensive battle, trading missed shots and turnovers.

The Wildcats (9-1) took control with a 19-3 run for a 10-point lead midway through the second half. Caleb Love scored nine straight points to put Arizona up 84-72 and help the team avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in three seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd.

Alabama (6-5) shot 34% and went 8 for 40 from the 3-point arc. Grant Nelson had 17 points and Sam Walters 15 to lead the Crimson Tide.

No. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 81, No. 7 OKLAHOMA 69

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 23 points, Armando Bacot added 14 points and eight rebounds and North Carolina handed Oklahoma its first loss of the season.

Cormac Ryan had 13 points and Harrison Ingram added 11 for the Tar Heels (8-3), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Otega Oweh had 23 points and Javian McCollum had 14 for Oklahoma (10-1).

The Sooners’ loss leaves No. 3 Houston, No. 20 James Madison and No. 25 Ole Miss as the only unbeaten teams in Division I basketball.

No. 21 DUKE 78, No. 10 BAYLOR 70

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCain scored 21 points and reserve forward Ryan Young was right in the middle of the decisive surge down the stretch as Duke beat Baylor 78-70 at Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Roach added 18 points and Kyle Filipowski had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (8-3).

RayJ Dennis had 17 points and Ja’Kobe Walter scored 15 for the Bears (9-2), who lost for the second time in five days following a 9-0 start.

The score was tied at 61 with six minutes left before Duke reeled off nine straight points as part of a 14-1 run to take control. With Filipowsk on the bench with four fouls, Young made the go-ahead layup off a feed from Roach.

VILLANOVA 68, No. 12 CREIGHTON 66, OT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eric Dixon made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in overtime to finish his 32-point night and Villanova held off Creighton in the Big East opener for both teams.

The Bluejays (9-3) led by 14 early in the second half before Villanova (8-4) rallied to tie it and force overtime.

Trey Alexander scored all eight of Creighton’s points in overtime and finished with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Baylor Scheierman also had 16 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 14.

After Dixon, Hakim Hart with 10 points, was the only other Wildcat in double digits.

No. 15 GONZAGA 100, JACKSON STATE 76

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Graham Ike scored 22 points in 17 minutes, Braden Huff added 17 points off the bench, and Gonzaga ran away in the second half for the win over Jackson State.

The Zags (9-3) rebounded from their loss to No. 5 UConn last Friday.

Nolan Hickman scored 18 points and Ryan Nembhard added 11 points and six assists. Anton Watson finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals, and moved into second place on the school’s all-time steals list, trailing only John Stockton.

Ken Evans Jr. led Jackson State (4-8) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Chase Adams added 14 and Coltie Young had 13 points.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.